Pelosi orders House to pursue impeachment

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday the House will pursue articles of impeachment against President Trump for his “failure to faithfully execute the law.”

The California said the House has gathered evidence from weeks of testimony that shows the President abused his office and obstructed Congress.

“The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt once again, the election for his own personal benefit,” Pelosi said. “Today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

