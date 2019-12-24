Pelosi: Queen of the Klingons

Anyone having seen "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" should instantly recognize Nancy Pelosi and her Erebusic cabal as the Klingon lawyer and contingent arguing that they demand justice: read, retribution for the destruction they brought upon themselves as a result of their unprovoked attacks and murders – including their murder of Kirk's son as they set about to steal the Genesis device. I'll be polite and not mention that the Klingon lawyer was easier on the eyes than Pelosi and her evil brood of calumniators.

The parallels between the aforementioned movie and the Pelosi Democrats are inescapable. They are guilty of grave misconduct and corruption and yet they insist upon President Trump being punished for nothing. They no longer even pretend to be innocent of prison-worthy crimes. It's just as the Klingon lawyer told Sarek, Spock's father, when he enumerated their criminal wrongdoings and asked if they denied same: "We deny nothing."

Thus it is with the Pelosi Democrats. They do not deny that the only reason they're going after President Trump with hammer and tongs is because he was elected. The pretense of President Trump having committed prosecutable high crimes and misdemeanors as required under the Constitution for a real impeachment process to be undertaken against a sitting president has been abandoned.

They've gone from the incessant babbling of Latin "quid pro quo" to inventing charges that heretofore figuratively never existed. "Obstruction of Congress"? In legal terms, as these congressional terrorists are employing the charge, exactly what does it mean? How exactly did President Trump "obstruct" them from anything?

I'm asking sane American that question. I'm not asking those who walk with their knuckles dragging on the ground. Exactly how did President Trump "abuse his power"?

Once again, I'm asking sane, intellectually balanced people who are able to reason honestly based upon the evidence found in President Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president.

The fallacious accusation President Trump committed an impeachable offense began with the falsity of "quid pro quo and bribery." Realizing that those charges wouldn't work, they abandoned them and fulfilled their promise to do whatever it took to impeach President Trump, with charges that would fail to make it into a court of law on an afternoon soap opera.

Intellectually honest people, even if they did not vote for President Trump, must admit the Democrats have perpetrated a sham and charade upon the American people. They're the ones who are guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, not President Trump.

Obama was the very definition of corruption, and yet these pernicious marplots were silent. "Fast and Furious," Obama's illegal gunrunning operation, was enough to impeach and remove him from office.

Brian Terry, the late Marine and Border Patrol agent, was murdered as a direct result of Obama and Eric Holder, his attorney general, and yet the illegal gunrunning operation was ignored by these same endogenic elapids who are committed to destroying President Trump. Consider also that facts indicate ICE Agent Jaime Zapata, assassinated in Mexico in 2011, is believed to have been murdered because he had firsthand knowledge of Fast and Furious.

Official reports and "an in-depth investigation by Univision, a Spanish-language broadcaster, uncovered evidence that guns handed to the drug cartels by the Obama administration" resulted in the massacre of Mexican youths. The investigation also found Obama's illegal gunrunning operation resulted in the murder of hundreds of Mexicans, including a state prosecutor's brother. It is reported, "Thousands of firearms were handed to violent [drug] cartels under the Obama administration's program." (See: "Fast and Furious Massacres Spark Fresh Pressure on AG Holder to Resign," Alex Newman, thenewamerican.com, Oct. 2, 2012.)

Rep. Darrell Issa, chaired the congressional investigation into Fast and Furious, but his efforts to bring justice to the murdered Americans and Mexicans were thwarted at every turn and not just by then-Rep. John Boehner and the late Sen. John McCain.

Alex Newman wrote: "The Obama administration … work[ed] furiously to unlawfully conceal documents and evidence from congressional investigators. … Fast and Furious … was not a botched or flawed investigation." (See: "Fast and Furious: FBI Now Linked to Murder of U.S. Border Agent, Alex Newman, thenewamerican.com, Dec. 20, 2012.)

Newman further stated that Obama's illegal gunrunning operation concealed nefarious purposes: "Primarily, critics argued, to help justify the Obama administration's assault upon the Second Amendment. … Indeed, official documents obtained by Congress actually showed that the Obama administration planned to exploit the resulting Fast and Furious carnage to intensify [his] lawless efforts to restrict gun rights of Americans."

The same Department of Justice and FBI that violated the Constitution in their efforts to falsely remove President Trump from office protected Obama and Holder. Complicit in the protection of the two felons were the same congressional creatures and lapdog media outlets trying to destroy Trump.

Add to the aforementioned, the ophidian darling of the left, Hillary Clinton's weapons smuggling operation that led to the murder of Tyrone Woods, Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Sean Smith and Glen Doherty in Benghazi. But, what the heck? As Clinton said: "What difference does it make now?"

And Nancy Pelosi, the poster child for tardive dyskinesia between facial contortions, repeatedly babbles that President Trump is not above the law.

President Trump is guilty of being of being elected, and the last time I checked the law, the Constitution guaranteed We the People the right to elect who we wanted. That said, a seventh-grade student reading on a level consistent with his grade would not need to read much of the Constitution to realize it's the Pelosites who belong out of office and behind bars.