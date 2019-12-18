SECTIONS
Diversions Faith Money U.S.
Print

Petition to ban Netflix's gay Jesus comedy gets 2 million signatures

'God is black and white and gay and straight. God is everything'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2019 at 4:51pm
Print

(NEW YORK POST) -- A petition to ban a Netflix comedy that depicts Jesus Christ as a gay man has gained more than 2.1 million signatures — and counting.

The bubbling backlash against the film “The First Temptation of Christ” — by makers of the Brazilian comedy show “Porta dos Fundos” — led to the creation of a Change.org charge to remove the parody from the streaming channel, with a goal of reaching 3 million signers.

But in an interview with Variety posted Monday, “Porta dos Fundos” co-founder Fábio Porchat said he wasn’t sure what the fuss was all about.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×