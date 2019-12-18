Petition to ban Netflix's gay Jesus comedy gets 2 million signatures

(NEW YORK POST) -- A petition to ban a Netflix comedy that depicts Jesus Christ as a gay man has gained more than 2.1 million signatures — and counting.

The bubbling backlash against the film “The First Temptation of Christ” — by makers of the Brazilian comedy show “Porta dos Fundos” — led to the creation of a Change.org charge to remove the parody from the streaming channel, with a goal of reaching 3 million signers.

But in an interview with Variety posted Monday, “Porta dos Fundos” co-founder Fábio Porchat said he wasn’t sure what the fuss was all about.

