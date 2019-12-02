After petition, Catholic school cuts Planned Parenthood from resource page

(COLLEGE FIX) -- Pro-life activists scored a win at Edgewood College last month when the Catholic institution removed Planned Parenthood from its list of wellness resources, following a massive petition demanding the abortion provider be stripped from the school’s website.

The petition was started by TFP Student Action, an organization that seeks to “proudly affirm the positive values of tradition, family and private property.” It was addressed to Mary Ellen Gevelinger, the interim president of the Madison, Wisconsin college.

“Planned Parenthood is the antithesis of wellness. Not only does the mega abortion provider rob the innocent lives of countless preborn babies, but it also unleashes the spiritual death of those involved with each procured abortion, which is a grave sin against God, the Creator of life,” the petition declared.

