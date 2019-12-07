Police pay street preacher for wrongful arrest … again!

A police department in the United Kingdom has written a big check to a street preacher for wrongfully arresting and detaining him.

For the second time.

The U.K.'s Christian Institute said Dale Mcalpine has been paid 4,000 British pounds, or about $5,300, by the Cumbria police in a settlement of his claim for wrongful arrest and detention.

The institute, which defended the preacher, said the result is a positive outcome "for Christians across the country."

"It's a reminder that there is no law against preaching the Gospel."

Mcalpine said, in a statement released by CI, that as long as "you are reasonable in your preaching you should have nothing to fear from the police."

The longtime preacher, from Workington, Cumbria, has been delivering Gospel messages on United Kingdom streets for years.

He was preaching in July 2018 when three officers in Kendal town center arrested and incarcerated him. He eventually was released without bail.

However, the institute said, it took another six months before officers finally notified him there were no charges.

"I believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and His message of salvation and I want everyone to hear about it," Mcalpine said. "I took this legal action to help the police realize you cannot arrest people just for preaching the Gospel."

Simon Calvert, a spokesman for the institute, said: "This a positive outcome, not just for Dale, but for Christians across the country. ... Our country has a rich heritage of free speech, for preachers and for everybody else."

Mcalpine, the institute said, also was among a team of street ministers who were in Bath and were "unlawfully dispersed."

The institute's intervention there means that police "are now showing a better understanding of free speech and the rights of street preachers to proclaim the Gospel."

Avon and Somerset police apologized to Mcalpine and others, promising training for staff so they "understand the importance of freedom of expression."

Here's Mcalpine commenting on his encounters:

WND reported in 2010 that Mcalpine had been paid 7,000 British pounds, now about $9,300, for a similar incident.

He was arrested and detained for nearly eight hours on the basis of a police officer's decision "the Bible's teachings violated the law."

It didn't take long for the U.K. police to backtrack then, either.

CI also handled that case and noted officers refused to allow Mcalpine to cite the Bible's teachings on homosexuality.

"Even though Mr. Mcalpine had never mentioned homosexuality, [Officer] Adams warned him that he could be arrested if he made homophobic remarks. Mr. Mcalpine replied that he was not homophobic, but he sometimes preaches that homosexual conduct is a sin because that is what the Bible says," the report said.

"Uniformed police officers were called to the scene and wrongly informed Mr. Mcalpine that 'it is against the law' to describe homosexual conduct as a sin."

Officers said such citations breached the law.

"You're under arrest for a racially aggravated Section 5 Public Order offense," they told him.