Poor oral health tied to 75% greater risk of liver cancer

(STUDY FINDS) -- BELFAST, Northern Ireland — Besides a pretty smile, new research has been continually released in recent years illustrating that a healthy mouth promotes a healthy body and mind. A recent study conducted at Queens University Belfast is the latest of such reports, finding that poor oral health can significantly raise one’s risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is the most common form of liver cancer.

A very large population sample of 469,000 people from the United Kingdom was analyzed for the research. The researchers originally set out to investigate the connection between oral health problems and the onset of various gastrointestinal cancers (liver, colon, rectum and pancreatic). Through the use of complex scientific models, the relationship between cancer risk and self-reported dental issues, such as painful or bleeding gums, oral ulcers, and loose teeth, was estimated.

The researchers didn’t find any significant associations between poor oral health and most forms of gastrointestinal cancer. However, they did note a “substantial link” when it came to liver cancer.

Read the full story ›