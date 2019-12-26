SECTIONS
President warns California to address homeless problem

Says federal government could take over decision-making

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2019 at 8:33am
(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump issued a warning to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, threatening federal intervention if Newsom is unable to solve his state's homeless crisis.

"Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!" Trump tweeted.

The Golden State has led the nation in the number of homeless people with an estimated total of over 129,972 in January 2018, according to a Department of Housing and Urban Development [HUD] report. Just over 68 percent of the homeless population in California, the most populous U.S. state, is also categorized as unsheltered.

President warns California to address homeless problem
