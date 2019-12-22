SECTIONS
Principal ousted weeks after 3rd grader ingested crack cocaine

Child was pressured to consume substance by older student

Published December 21, 2019
(OREGONIAN) Diana Kruger is officially out at Arleta School.

She was appointed as the permanent head of the Southeast Portland K-8 in May after serving as its interim principal during the 2018-19 school year. But Kruger was removed from the position in late October when a third grader ingested crack cocaine that another student brought to class.

The child was pressured to consume the substance by an older student, Kruger told staff during a meeting after the incident. She also phoned parents in the affected classroom, a third- and fourth-grade blend created after the school year had already begun, several parents told The Oregonian/OregonLive at the time.

