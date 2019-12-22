Principal ousted weeks after 3rd grader ingested crack cocaine

(OREGONIAN) Diana Kruger is officially out at Arleta School.

She was appointed as the permanent head of the Southeast Portland K-8 in May after serving as its interim principal during the 2018-19 school year. But Kruger was removed from the position in late October when a third grader ingested crack cocaine that another student brought to class.

The child was pressured to consume the substance by an older student, Kruger told staff during a meeting after the incident. She also phoned parents in the affected classroom, a third- and fourth-grade blend created after the school year had already begun, several parents told The Oregonian/OregonLive at the time.

