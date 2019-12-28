SECTIONS
Professor: Private homeownership interferes with fight against climate change

Argues in the far-left magazine The Nation that California is doomed as long as people keep owning homes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2019 at 6:29pm
(COLLEGE FIX) If you’ve heard that Green New Deal supporters want to increase government control over all facets of life more than they want to protect the environment, well, here’s more evidence of that.

An assistant professor of urban planning at UCLA argues in the far-left magazine The Nation that California is doomed as long as people keep owning homes.

“If we want to keep cities safe in the face of climate change, we need to seriously question the ideal of private homeownership,” says Kian Goh, who researches urban ecological design, “spatial politics” and social mobilization “in the context of climate change and global urbanization.”

Read the full story ›

