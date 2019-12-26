Profs urge NYT to correct many errors in its '1619 Project'

(ZERO HEDGE) Five historians have written a letter to the editor to The New York Times telling the “newspaper of record” to correct the major and serious errors that riddle its 1619 Project.

The correction request was signed by Victoria Bynum of Texas State University, James McPherson and Sean Wilentz of Princeton University, James Oakes of the City University of New York and Gordon Wood of Brown University, reports The Washington Post.

Their letter was published shortly after The Wall Street Journal reported on several of those professors’ concerns about the project that had been circulating on social media.nyt_1619

