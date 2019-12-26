SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.
Print

Profs urge NYT to correct many errors in its '1619 Project'

'These errors cannot be described as interpretation or 'framing.' They are matters of verifiable fact'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2019 at 2:24pm
Print

(ZERO HEDGE) Five historians have written a letter to the editor to The New York Times telling the “newspaper of record” to correct the major and serious errors that riddle its 1619 Project.

The correction request was signed by Victoria Bynum of Texas State University, James McPherson and Sean Wilentz of Princeton University, James Oakes of the City University of New York and Gordon Wood of Brown University, reports The Washington Post.

Their letter was published shortly after The Wall Street Journal reported on several of those professors’ concerns about the project that had been circulating on social media.nyt_1619

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×