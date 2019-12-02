Rabbi badly beaten in bloody attack by men shouting 'kill the Jews'

(LONDON EVENING STANDARD) -- A rabbi was badly beaten by two men who shouted "kill the Jews" in an anti-semitic attack.

The senior religious leader, who was visiting the UK for a family wedding, was thrown to the ground by two men on Clapton Common in Stamford Hill at about 9.45pm on Friday.

Security group Shomrim said that he had left the Bobov Synagogue in Egerton Road and was walking along Clapton Common when he was approached by the men, who shouted "f*** Jews", "dirty Jew" and "kill the Jews".

