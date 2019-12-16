Report: Chinese officials caught infiltrating U.S. military base

The Trump administration reportedly expelled two Chinese embassy officials this fall after they attempted to drive onto a military base near Norfolk, Virginia.

The New York Times reported on Sunday, "American officials believe at least one of the Chinese officials was an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover, said six people with knowledge of the expulsions."

"The group, which included the officials’ wives, evaded military personnel pursuing them and stopped only after fire trucks blocked their path."

After the Chinese officials were apprehended during the incident, which happened in late September, the intruders said they did not understand the guard's instructions to turn around.

"It is not clear what they were trying to do on the base, but some American officials said they believed it was to test the security at the installation, according to a person briefed on the matter," The Times reported.

TRENDING: Huckabee floats 3rd term for Trump, leftists lose their minds

"Had the Chinese officials made it onto the base without being stopped, the embassy could have dispatched a more senior intelligence officer to enter the base, the theory goes."

The Tidewater region of southeast Virginia is home to one of the largest concentrations of U.S. military personnel in the world, according to the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

There are approximately 83,000 active duty military members from all five branches of the forces, and about 150,000 military and civilian DOD personnel overall.

Some of the largest facilities are Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Station Oceana, Fort Eustis (an Army post), Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek and Langley Air Force Base.

According to The Times' sources, the base that was infiltrated is home to Special Operations forces.

One such unit is the elite SEAL Team Six.

The expulsion of the Chinese officials is believed to be the first since 1987 during the Reagan administration.

The Times' story about the Trump administration removing the Chinese officials came just two days after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. and China have agreed to "Phase One" of a new trade deal.

.....The Penalty Tariffs set for December 15th will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal. We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election. This is an amazing deal for all. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. trade negotiator who now serves as vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said, "This deal should go a long way in reversing the downward spiral in bilateral trade relations and increasing certainty for U.S. businesses."

Liao Min, China’s deputy finance minister, said that "China is ready to work with the U.S. side to do more to promote growth in trade" but did not confirm the $50 billion figure.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.