Report: Hunter Biden facing tax lien for Burisma payoffs

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's son Hunter is facing a tax lien of $112,805 for unpaid taxes from 2015, according to an investigation by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The lien on unpaid taxes in 2015 was filed about a year ago but hasn't been reported until now.

The taxes are for the year that Hunter Biden was being paid to be on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings and the Chinese private equity company BHR Partners.

Those positions have become issues in the 2020 presidential election debate, because Joe Biden was Barack Obama's point man for both Ukraine and China policy at the time.

TRENDING: Warren's pandering Kwanzaa comment shredded by African woman

Joe Biden is on video boasted that the threatened Ukraine's president to withhold American aid unless he fired the nation's top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma.

"We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid," the IRS stated in the lien notice, which it filed with the Washington, D.C., Recorder of Deeds, the report said. "Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes."

The Daily Caller said it doesn't appear that Hunter Biden has resolved his tax debt to the IRS. No corresponding lien release form has been filed with the Washington, D.C., Recorder of Deeds.

Hunter Biden's lawyer, George Mesires, did not return requests by the Daily Caller for comment about the unpaid taxes.

The city of Washington, D.C., also placed a tax lien for about $49,000 against Hunter and Kathleen Biden for income in 2015 but released the lien late in 2017.

The Hunter and Kathleen Biden divorced in 2017 after she accused him of maxing out credit cards, getting double mortgages on their properties and accumulating a tax debt of at least $314,000.

At the time, she accused him of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on "drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip cubs and gifts for women."

Former stripper Lunden Roberts accuses Hunter Biden of fathering her child. In her lawsuit against him, she stated under oath just weeks ago he has been unemployed and has had no monthly income since May.

He held the Burisma post from 2014 to 2019.

The Daily Caller reported: "Hunter Biden did not receive any direct compensation from Burisma — rather, the Ukrainian company wired funds to Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), an American firm controlled by Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner Devon Archer. Between June 2014 and October 2015, RSB wired a total of $708,302 to Hunter Biden each month for undisclosed purposes while RSB was receiving funds from Burisma.

"During that 17-month time frame, in June 2015, Rosemont Seneca Bohai obtained a 20% equity stake in BHR Partners, the Chinese private equity firm that Hunter Biden served on the board of starting in 2013."

The New York Post reported last week Hunter Biden was the subject of multiple criminal investigations connected to "fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme."

Court documents filed in the paternity dispute assert he is the subject of multiple criminal investigations.

One of the purported probes centers on his receipt of more than $3 million from Burisma.

The Post reported the new claims were made by a Florida-based private-eye firm, D&A Investigations, on behalf of the former stripper, Lunden Alexis Roberts.

Biden immediately demanded the allegations be removed because they were filed by an "intervener" in the paternity case. He alleged "the notice is filed by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain some media attention."

The judge agreed, which is why the claims were available only temporarily.