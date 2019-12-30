SECTIONS
Report: Ivanka Trump may not return to White House if dad wins in 2020

'I am driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2019 at 12:19pm
(CNBC) -- Ivanka Trump suggested she might not return to the White House if her father, President Donald Trump, were re-elected in 2020.

In an interview with Face the Nation that aired on Sunday, the First Daughter said she will consider her kids before committing to a decision to stay at the White House if her father is elected for a second term in office.

“I am driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness, so that’s always going to be my top priority,” Trump said. “And my decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first and foremost. So they will really drive that answer for me.”

