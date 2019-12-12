Report: Vatican using donations for poor to fight budget deficit

(CNBC) This sermon doesn’t amount to much, apparently.

As little as 10% of donations by Roman Catholics that are specifically advertised as helping the poor and suffering actually go toward charitable work, a new report says.

About two-thirds of the rest of the $55 million in donations for Pope Francis’ annual charitable appeal, known as Peter’s Pence, is used to fill the Vatican’s administrative budget deficit, The Wall Street Journal reported in an article Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the spending.

Read the full story ›