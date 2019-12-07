Report: Washington 'Deep State' in league with Schiff

Republican leaders reacted with alarm to AT&T's and Verizon's willingly to turn over to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the phone records of a member of Congress, a prominent reporter and others.

Fox News reported Schiff included in his report on impeachment records of calls from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.; presidential lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow; journalist John Solomon, Fox News host Sean Hannity, Giuliani connection Lev Parnas and other White House associates.

Schiff's actions have "sent a chill among Republicans concerned about the chairman's reach," Fox News said.

The information, the Gateway Pundit reports, is courtesy of the "Deep State NSA" and more.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham had Fred Fleitz on her show to discuss the dispute. He's a former CIA analyst who now serves as CEO and president of the Center for Security Policy in Washington.

He confirmed that AT&T and Verizon "willingly turned over the phone records to Democrat Adam Schiff, something that should not happen."

Explained Ingraham: "Well my sources tonight told me that what Schiff did and his committee was he went to one of the cell phone companies, ATT, yes. ... They had some numbers. They didn't know whose numbers they were. They asked them to tell us what these numbers have been engaged in. What calls these numbers have been making and placing. They took that information. They went to the NSA. The NSA aka 'Deep State' then gave them the information that it was Rudy and others."

Solomon, when the release of phone records became known, said on Twitter: "Adam Schiff arbitrarily releases my phone records as a 1st Amendment protected reporter. State Department bureaucrats reportedly monitored my social media. A witness gratuitously drags a 13-year-old boy into impeachment. Whatever happened to civil liberties, privacy and decency?"

The Wall Street Journal said it looked like an abuse of government power, and Fleitz said there needs to be an investigation.

He said revealing private telephone information is extremely "controversial" and appears to be an "abuse of government authority for partisan gain."

Fleitz also wondered why AT&T gave up the information.

The company, he said, "has a lot to answer for here."

He said it looks like Schiff is not operating under ordinary privacy rules and regulations.

Nunes, appearing on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, said the phone companies have set a dangerous precedent.

"They have now set a precedent where Adam Schiff can go get any phone number he has to AT&T, and AT&T is going to comply," Nunes said. "Can he get my email, too?"

"If you look at what he did then, it's not just the president's phone records -- OK -- or the president's lawyer's phone records, he also was able to get a journalist who they hate ... who they say is a conspiracy theorist," said Nunes. "And, he was able to figure out that that was John Solomon's phone number."