Rugby player fired over Bible verse gets settlement from team

An Australian rugby star who was fired for posting Bible verses on social media now has reached a cash settlement in a lawsuit over his dismissal.

The BBC reported Israel Folau, a former Wallabies star, was dismissed from the Rugby Australia team after he posted teachings from the Bible on homosexuality.

He sought more than $7 million and a return to his team, but the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Folau, a Christian, charged that his termination was a case of religious discrimination.

In a joint statement, the two sides said they had not intended harm or to offend people.

The 30-year-old wrote on social media that hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars" and others and called on them to repent.

That statement from the Bible was called by the team a "high-level breach" of its code of conduct.

The case erupted into a national furor over free speech and discrimination, and observers said a court verdict "could have set a legal precedent for religious expression in Australian workplaces."

According to the U.K.'s Christian Institute, the settlement noted that Folau had posted "genuinely held religious beliefs."

The religious liberty group Australian Christian Lobby called it a "welcome result" for those who "value freedom."

"People of all faiths need clear protections to speak openly about their beliefs," said Martyn Iles, the group's managing director.

"The true meaning of inclusiveness, diversity, and tolerance is to accept differences, including differences of faith and belief."

One result is that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged to introduce new laws on religious liberty.

"Religious freedom is one of the cornerstones of what we are as a country, and it’s important our laws reflect that," he said.