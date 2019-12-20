SECTIONS
Sanders calls Netanyahu 'racist,' says U.S. should be 'pro-Palestinian'

'What we need is a level playing field in terms of the Middle East'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 20, 2019 at 1:33pm
(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) During Thursday’s Democratic presidential primary debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders continued his ongoing criticism of Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians.

“Israel has — and I say this as somebody who lived in Israel as a kid, [I’m] proudly Jewish –Israel has the right to exist, not only to exist, but to exist in peace and security. But what U.S. foreign policy must be about is not just being pro-Israel. We must be pro-Palestinian as well,” Sanders said.

Sanders, 77, lived on a kibbutz for a few months in the 1960s.

