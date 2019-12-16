SECTIONS
School that can't figure out sexuality de-recognizes Christian club

Puts federal funding in jeopardy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 16, 2019 at 3:30pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The Fellowship of Christian Athletes maintained a “huddle,” as it calls its student chapters, at Montana’s Bozeman High School for five years.

Then the taxpayer-funded institution derecognized the club, believing that its orthodox Christian beliefs on sexuality meant it could not be recognized on the same terms as every other school-sponsored club.

The Alliance Defending Freedom sent a warning letter Wednesday on behalf of the club to the Bozeman district superintendent, principal and senior counsel of the School Boards Association.

Read the full story ›

