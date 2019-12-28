Scientists say aliens should have already visited Earth

(ZERO HEDGE) The debate about the existence of alien life has been a topic that has interested humans for a long time and the scientific community has had split opinions regarding our solitude in this amazingly big universe.

Now, new research published in the Astronomical Journal provides further information that invites us to rethink our mindset on this topic.

During the summer of 1950, physicist Enrico Fermi posed a question to his colleagues over lunch:

“Don’t you ever wonder where everybody is?”

He was referring to alien life.

