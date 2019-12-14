It's up to the Senate to expose the real criminals & swamp rats

Please don't do this, Mitch!

Rush Limbaugh reported this week that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might not even put the Senate impeachment trial to a vote – that he may just dismiss the whole thing as the sham that it is and not waste any time on it. The other option McConnell is said to be considering is to have a lightning fast trial and move for acquittal.

Don't do it, Mitch! Don't do what Republicans are known for – taking the easy way out.

I know this is the conventional wisdom. I understand that completely. From an emotional standpoint, we are all so disappointed and angered by the attempts to railroad the president that we just want it all to go away.

But this would be a big mistake.

We have been granted an opportunity – literally of a lifetime and beyond, an opportunity to at least try to set things right in Washington – to drain the swamp, as it were. And if after this spectacle, you still don't think the "swamp" really exists, you are either willfully stupid or a swamp rat yourself.

The existence of the D.C. swamp is clearer than it's ever been, and we finally have a mechanism to expose and squash it. So we had better take advantage, for we may not get another bite at this apple.

We are rapidly losing our country, and as it continues to devolve, it's getting harder and harder to distinguish between the United States and a banana republic.

The unelected agencies of our federal government have grown so powerful that they've come within a hair's breadth of being able to remove a seated president of the United States – arguably thought to be the most powerful individual in the world.

And it's not just because they hate the guy. They surely do, but it's much deeper and more systemic than that. He's the man, the only man in modern history, to not just talk about it but actually challenge their status quo. They realize that if he succeeds, there's a good chance their gravy train of power and money comes to an abrupt halt. So he must be dealt with, by any means necessary. Thus the multi-year crusade against him.

Think about that for a moment, and then reflect on yourself and any member of your family. If these government bureaucrats who populate all of the alphabet soup agencies (CIA, NSA, NIA, FBI, etc.) can fabricate a scenario capable of ousting and shaming the world's most powerful man, imagine what they could do to you, or me, or a loved one – a member of your family. Imagine how easily they could concoct something so egregious as to ruin your life or the lives of your loved ones.

Yet we patriotic Americans have been presented a gift, inadvertently from the left, to flush away most if not all the swamp rats for a generation or more.

But the only way this can be accomplished is to steel ourselves to the challenge and against the onslaught of the radical left.

We, and our representatives, must be at least as tough and as strong as President Trump has been. He has shown us the way to win against this unholy alliance of the political left and the media.

That's why Mitch McConnell, as Senate leader, must insist that the impeachment process proceed to the next phase – the trial phase.

No matter how long it takes, the Senate Republicans must have the courage to subpoena any and all swamp-dwellers to appear under oath and be exposed for the agents of subversion they are.

And may I add: Sen. McConnell, please don't make this about Joe and Hunter Biden. It's not about them. They're just minor league chumps and barely worth a mention. It's the heavy-hitters who need to be exposed, tried and jailed if necessary. Those like Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, the Ohrs, etc.

High crimes have indeed been committed against the United States and the Constitution, and these are among the many who are guilty of them.

This is the golden opportunity we constitutionalists have been waiting for. Please don't squander this!