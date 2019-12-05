Senate probing why firm 'sought to leverage' Hunter Biden's Burisma job

Two U.S. senators have written to the CEO of Blue Star Strategies requesting information about the company's work for Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas company that paid Joe Biden's son, Hunter, some $83,000 a month to be on its board.

The company is in an industry in which Hunter Biden had no experience.

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, want to know why Blue Star "sought to leverage Hunter Biden's membership of the board of directors for Burisma in its communications and meetings with various U.S. officials."

It was at a time when Hunter's father, Joe Biden, was vice president and tasked by President Obama to oversee Ukraine policy.

President Trump's request that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy "look into" the Biden affair is at the center of the Democrats' impeachment investigation. An anonymous whistleblower turned in a complaint based on second-hand information that Trump threatened the withholding of aid to pressure Zelensky to probe the Bidens.

The senators asked Blue Star CEO Karen Tramontano to provide information.

"The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Committee on Finance (committees) are investigating whether certain officials within the Obama administration had actual or apparent conflicts of interest because of Hunter Biden’s role in Rosemont Seneca and related entities, or as a board member of Burisma Holdings (Burisma). In addition, the committees are reviewing whether Hunter Biden or his associates had any role in the formulation of the Obama administration’s policies with respect to Ukraine," the senators said.

"Recent reports indicate that Blue Star Strategies (Blue Star) sought to leverage Hunter Biden’s membership on the board of directors for Burisma in its communications and meetings with various U.S. government officials at the same time his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, served as the 'public face of the administration’s handling of Ukraine.' Accordingly, as part of the committees' inquiry, we write to request information with regard to Blue Star's work for Burisma," the letter said.

"A recent report indicates that, in November or December 2015, Blue Star officials met with Amos Hochstein, then-senior advisor to Vice President Biden on international energy affairs, and invoked Hunter Biden during a discussion of Burisma. The report describes Mr. Hochstein as 'a vocal proponent of Ukraine cracking down on Burisma,' and explained that the purpose of the meeting was for 'Blue Star Strategies [] to convince Hochstein (but [it] did not) that Burisma was on the level and did not warrant further investigation.'"

The senators noted an email from a State Department official said: "Karen Tramontano of Blue Star Strategies requested a meeting to discuss with [Under Secretary] Novelli [U.S. Government] remarks alleging Burisma (Ukrainian energy company) of corruption. She noted that two high profile U.S. citizens are affiliated with the company (including Hunter Biden as a board member). Tramontano would like to talk with U/S Novelli about getting a better understanding of how the U.S. came to the determination that the company is corrupt. According to Tramontano, there is no evidence of corruption, has been no hearing or process, and evidence to the contrary has not been considered."

The information could show President Trump was rightly concerned about corruption in Ukraine when he asked its president for an investigation.

Democrats, including the Bidens, repeatedly have said there was nothing wrong with what they did. They insist Congress must investigate President Trump's concern about corruption in Ukraine at a time when hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. aid was heading to the country.

The Republicans want to find out whether "officials within the Obama administration had actual or apparent conflicts of interest because of Hunter Biden’s role in Rosemont Seneca and related entities, or as a board member of Burisma Holdings (Burisma)."

The committee also is looking into whether Hunter Biden was used to influence the Obama administration's policy toward Ukraine.

Multiple documents, the senators said, show Blue Star "used Hunter Biden’s board membership to gain access and potentially influence matters at the State Department."