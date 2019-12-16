SECTIONS
SHOCK PHOTO: San Fran man defecates in grocery-store aisle

'It seems the poop problem is only getting worse'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 16, 2019 at 4:16pm
(AMERICAN MIRROR) -- It’s no secret that San Francisco has literally become a crappy city to live in, with sidewalks littered with human feces left behind by the homeless, drug-addicted vagrants who call the sidewalks home.

City officials have spent millions to address the homelessness problem, including the addition of 25 public restrooms at a cost of $200,000, but it seems the poop problem is only getting worse.

[email protected] here’s a pic of a man on drugs taking a poo in aisle 10 of @Safeway Marina Sunday morning in #SF,” health journalist Deborah Kan posted to Twitter.

