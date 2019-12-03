Shocking survey: Supporting Trump can keep you from getting hired

Some Democrats have been vowing to impeach President Trump since even before he took office.

Now some employers are taking out their hatred of the president on innocent job applicants – solely because they support the president.

According to the Airtasker, which was provided exclusively to the Washington Examiner's Paul Bedard, 20% of left-leaning managers "will not hire" supporters of President Trump.

In addition, Bedard said, "huge majorities of hiring managers want to know the positions job candidates have on highly controversial issues including race and immigration, according to a sweeping new survey."

"What's more, job seekers reluctant to cough up their views and positions in interviews can't hide them because nearly all employers sift through social media posts, mostly Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, of those they are considering for jobs," he said.

The survey found: "Workplace discrimination is a real and pressing issue, and candidates get their applications sidelined or overlooked due to these factors all the time."

Those who already hired "can also be the victims of prejudice and biased behavior when interacting with their bosses and colleagues," the survey said.

The survey also found that 9% of right-leaning hiring managers won't hire supporters of the president.

The study showed the "workplace consequences" for supporting the president include being the butt of jokes and the target of criticism.

Twenty-eight percent reported they had heard jokes about co-workers who support Trump, 23% saw others being "overly critical," 23% saw others "making assumptions" about Trump supporters, 21% saw a dismissive attitude against them, 14% said they were the victims of gossiping and rumors, 13% were excluded from social situations and 11% were targeted by name-calling.

For employers, 65% demand to know a candidate's position on racial issues, 59% regarding gender equality and 54% regarding LGBT rights. Thirty-eight percent demand to know opinions on immigration and 32 percent on politics.

A summary of the survey said: "While not as many hiring managers actually turned away a job seeker based on a strongly held belief, each of these controversial topics led to some level of rejection: For example, 29% of hiring managers vetoed a candidate for his or her stance on racial equality, and 27% did so for gender equality. Even if those people had been hired instead of passed over, it’s important to understand that a U.S.-based company can still terminate you for your political opinions."