Some shoppers enjoy a 'warm glow' after buying eco-friendly products

MONTREAL — Everybody spends a bit more money over the holidays, but often times those spending sprees lead to feelings of guilt, irresponsibility, and worry afterwards. So, if you're looking for a way to feel better about your shopping this year, a new study has a suggestion: go green.

Dubbed the “greenconsumption effect,” researchers from Concordia University in Montreal say consumers typically feel much better about spending their money on green products. This euphoric feeling while using ecologically friendly products is described as a “warm glow” by the study’s authors.

“The warm glow is a good overall feeling,” explains professor of marketing and study co-author Onur Bodur in a release. “It is found in other literature relating to pro-social behavior. You get the feeling when you help others and have a sense of accomplishment that gives you satisfaction.”

