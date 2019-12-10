SECTIONS
Why single women in China use sperm of white men to have babies

Successful women who don't wish to marry turn instead to Western sperm donors

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 10, 2019 at 5:00pm
(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- Looking at page after page of childhood photos, Xiaogunzhu was drawn to an image of a French-Irish boy with smiling dark blue eyes. But she was not admiring her lover’s family album, she was browsing a catalogue of potential sperm donors – the 39-year-old is one of an increasing number of affluent single women in China seeking a child, but not a husband.

Unmarried women in China are largely barred from accessing sperm banks and in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment, forcing them to seek options abroad.

Her choice made – donor #14471 on the website of a Californian sperm bank – Xiaogunzhu flew to the United States to begin the first rounds of treatment.

