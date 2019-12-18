S&P 500 inches into the red, ending 5-day win streak

(CNBC) -- Stocks slipped on Wednesday, reversing gains late in trading after Wall Street fell short of extending its winning streak to six days. Gains were kept in check while investors digested weak earnings from shipping giant FedEx.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded slightly lower, falling 0.04% and 0.1%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit intraday all-time highs, with the latter index the only one of the three ending higher, up just 0.05%.

The S&P 500's slip ended its winning streak at five days, the longest consecutive run of gains since November.

Read the full story ›