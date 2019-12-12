SECTIONS
Money
Print

S&P 500 jumps to record as U.S., China get set to finalize 'phase one' trade deal

Trump tweets: 'They want it, and so do we!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 12, 2019 at 5:19pm
Print

(CNBC) Stocks jumped on Thursday as sources tell CNBC a so-called phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China has been agreed to in principle.

The S&P 500 gained 0.9% to end the day at 3,168.57, notching a record close. The Nasdaq Composite also posted an all-time closing high, rising 0.7% to 8,717.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 220.75 points higher, or 0.8% at 28,132.05. All three of the major averages reached intraday records, their first since Nov. 27.

U.S. negotiators have the terms of the deal ready for President Donald Trump’s review. CNBC confirmed reports from earlier in the day that said U.S. negotiators are offering to cancel new China tariffs and reduce existing levies on Chinese goods by up to 50% on $360 billion worth of imports. The latest trade news comes ahead of a key Sunday deadline.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×