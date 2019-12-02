SECTIONS
S&P 500 posts biggest decline in nearly 2 months

Dow drops 250 points to kick off December

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2019 at 4:09pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks dropped Monday, the first trading day of December, as investors digested disappointing manufacturing data along with the latest trade news after capping a month that featured blistering gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 264 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.9% — its biggest one-day loss since Oct. 8 — while the Nasdaq Composite closed 1% lower. The major averages started off the session with slight gains before turning lower.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet all dropped at least 1%. Netflix closed nearly 1.5% lower. Roku, which has been one of the hottest stocks of 2019, plummeted more than 15%.

