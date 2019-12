(CNBC) Stocks rose to all-time highs on Thursday as investors looked past the news of President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House as well as mixed U.S. economic data.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 3,205.37, marking its first close above 3,200. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 137.68 points, or 0.5% to 28,376.96. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% to end the day at 8,887.22.

Read the full story ›