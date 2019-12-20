SECTIONS
Starliner ends up in wrong orbit

NASA flight controllers 'working the issue'

WND News Services
Published December 20, 2019 at 9:36am
(CNBC) -- Boeing’s spacecraft Starliner did not achieve the proper orbit it needed to reach the International Space Station, shortly after the capsule launched from Florida early Friday morning.

No people are on board the capsule, as the flight was planned to be one of the final key tests before Starliner flies NASA astronauts.

It’s unclear whether Starliner will still be able to reach the space station. NASA ended the webcast of the mission earlier than expected as Boeing attempted to find a solution.

