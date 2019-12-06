State Department: Estimated 1,000 citizens killed in Iran protests

(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) The latest mass Iranian protests have killed as many as 1,000 citizens, including at least 12 children, said U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on Thursday.

“This is the worst political crisis the regime has faced in its 40 years,” he told reporters at the U.S. State Department.

“Look, they even jail and murder environmentalists when they organize like the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation,” added Hook about the regime.

