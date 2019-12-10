Stocks slip as investors brace for looming trade deadline

(CNBC) -- Stocks dipped on Tuesday as a looming U.S.-China trade deadline dampened investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 27.88 points lower, or 0.1% at 27,881.72. The S&P 500 also lost 0.1% to close at 3,132.52. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1% as well to 8,616.18, dragged down by Netflix.

China and the U.S. have until Sunday to strike a so-called phase one trade deal. If an agreement wasn’t reached by then, new U.S. tariffs will take effect.

Read the full story ›