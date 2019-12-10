SECTIONS
Student expelled after posting 'It's OK to be white' flyers

'People worry, students worry, staff worry, parents worry. You have to make sure'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 10, 2019 at 5:23pm
(THE OKLAHOMAN) -- A student has been expelled from the Oklahoma City University School of Law after posting flyers that said “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE.”

OCU Police Director Bill Citty said the male student was already on suspension from the law school, 800 N Harvey, and was not allowed to be on school property. The student violated the terms of his suspension when he posted the flyers on the door and exterior of the law school building the night of Oct. 31, Citty said.

Federal law prevents OCU from identifying the student in connection to disciplinary action, but Citty said the student is not considered a physical threat to the campus.

