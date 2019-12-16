SECTIONS
Student self-reports own blackface photo, undergoes 'restorative justice'

'Recognized the immediate impact of this behavior'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 16, 2019 at 3:37pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The bias response team at the University of Mississippi made news recently when an honors student contacted the administration to report he had worn blackface in a photo he posted on social media.

According to a statement by the university, the student “acknowledged the racist and hurtful impact of his poor judgment” for his decision, which occurred in early October.

“The student recognized the immediate impact of this behavior, reached out to staff, expressed remorse, and began engaging in a voluntary educational process that includes curricular, experiential, and reflective components,” reported a local Fox affiliate.

