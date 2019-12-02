Supremes hear gun-rights case, defying threats from Democrats

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a gun-rights case that Democrats in Congress didn't want on the court's calendar.

Congress members threatened the justices with political retribution – "stacking" the court with additional judges – if they didn't kill the case.

The justices, nevertheless, heard the case, which challenges a New York City law that forbids the transport of locked, unloaded handguns.

When the lawsuit headed toward the Supreme Court, several Senate Democrats wrote the judges, urging them to dismiss the petition. They argued the issue is moot, because New York backed off on the law when the case was appealed to the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it," the Democratic senators threatened. "Perhaps the court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.’ Particularly on the urgent issue of gun control, a nation desperately needs it to heal."

Republicans immediately wrote the court in condemnation of the "threat."

The Second Amendment Foundation said it hopes the court will confirm an expansion of the right to keep and bear arms that is protected by the Second Amendment.

The case is New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. City of New York.

SAF board member Tom Gresham was in the audience during oral arguments Monday.

"This may be the case that indicates whether the court considers the Second Amendment to be a legitimate right on the same level as the First Amendment," he said.

Gresham said that if the high court decides to reject the case, it will do so shortly. However, if the court decides to rule, the decision could be as far away as June, on the final day of the current session.

"It has been 10 years since the Supreme Court took a Second Amendment case, and this one could have far reaching ramifications," said SAF founder Alan M. Gottlieb. "The last time the court ruled on the Second Amendment was in 2010 with McDonald v. City of Chicago, our landmark victory that incorporated the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment.

"We're hopeful the high court sees through New York's attempt to moot this case by changing the law," he continued. "The only reason that change was made is because the court accepted the case for review earlier this year, and everybody knows it. That maneuver suggests the city knew all along its restriction would not pass constitutional muster, but only changed the law in an effort to prevent a court ruling that smacked it down.

"We will be watching this case closely. The city of New York, and any other government body for that matter, should not be allowed to trample on a constitutional right and then change a law at the last minute to avoid being penalized for their demagoguery."

The Supreme Court ruled in 2008 in the Heller case that the Second Amendment is an individual right, and then it followed with the McDonald decision applying that right to the states.

NPR said: "New York argues that the history of gun ownership dating back to Colonial times shows that in this densely populated city, the law forbids the discharge of firearms on 'any street, lane, alley, garden or other places where people frequently walk.' And by 1784 the state regulated the storage and transport of gun powder, too."

Opponents of the law argue the Founders never intended the right to own a gun to be limited to the home.

Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have expressed interest in packing the court.