Surprise! U.S. has more surveillance cameras per citizen than China

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- China may have gained a reputation as a surveillance state because it has more closed circuit TV (CCTV) cameras deployed than any other country, but when it comes to per capita usage, the US is No 1.

The US has 15.28 surveillance cameras per 100 citizens, slightly higher than China’s density of 14.36, followed by the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, according to a reportissued this week by computer security site Precisesecurity.com.

The total number of CCTV cameras installed in China is 200 million, compared to 50 million in the US. The other countries in the top five ,in terms of quantity of cameras installed, are Germany, the UK and Japan.

