Surveillance cameras installed at grave of Karl Marx

(BREITBART) In an Orwellian twist of fate, surveillance cameras have been installed at the London gravesite of Karl Marx.

CCTV cameras have been installed in Highgate cemetery around the tomb of the revolutionary socialist writer and author of the Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx, in order to protect the grave from vandalism.

The cameras have been installed in two trees overlooking the tomb, put in place by the Marx Grave Trust in consultation with Historic England and security experts. The Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust said that it is the first grave in the cemetery to be so surveilled, according to The Guardian.

