Thousands of Seattle students told to get vaccinated, or don't come back

(KIRO) Seattle Public Schools is warning thousands of students that they will be excluded from school after Christmas break unless they get in compliance with Washington's vaccine laws.

The district sent letters home to families warning that students must get in compliance by January 8th.

A notice on the district website says, “Student records must reflect updated immunization status by January 8, 2020, or students cannot attend school until the required information is provided to the school nurse.”

The district is hosting three free immunization clinics over the winter break to help students get in compliance.

