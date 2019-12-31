SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Tillerson's office investigated social media comments

Wanted to know who liked tweet from Chelsea Clinton criticizing Trump

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 31, 2019 at 9:13am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- While Rex Tillerson was secretary of state, his office conducted a weekslong investigation to find out who liked a tweet from Chelsea Clinton that criticized President Trump.

Nearly 10 people were interviewed about whether they liked the tweet while using the Twitter account for the U.S. embassy in Brussels, according to the Daily Beast. Staffers at the embassy received an angry call on July 10, 2017, about the action.

Earlier that week, Trump was criticized for letting his daughter Ivanka fill his seat at the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany. Trump claimed his decision was “very standard,” then invoked the Clintons.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Entire class of public safety officer trainees fired
Now Hunter Biden claims 'scheme' allegations aren't true
Protesters target U.S. embassy in Iraq
Tillerson's office investigated social media comments
Time for Jews to take up arms
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×