In time for Christmas, pope compares Trump to King Herod

(NEW AMERICAN) Pope Francis compared President Donald Trump to Herod, the wicked king in the Bible who tried to kill the newborn Jesus and who was responsible for the massacre of male infants in the vicinity of Bethlehem, as revealed in a Jesuit journal on Thursday.

The pontiff made the remark to a group of Jesuits from Southeast Asia during his visit to Thailand and Japan.

Pope Francis’ characterization of the American president was based on the refugee issue. The Catholic leader has been a major advocate of refugees throughout his ministry and has made outreach to the Muslim community.

