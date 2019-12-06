SECTIONS
Time-restricted eating improved health for metabolic syndrome patients

'When all your organs have rested and rejuvenated every day, they just work well'

Published December 6, 2019 at 1:56pm
(LOS ANGELES TIMES) What if a clock did a better job than a scale at promoting weight loss, improving sleep and preventing diabetes? New research suggests it’s about time to consider that possibility.

In an early effort to explore the benefits of daily fasting in humans, researchers have found that people who are at high risk of developing diabetes improved their health in myriad ways when they ate all of their meals over a span of just over 10 hours, then fasted for the remainder of their 24-hour day.

The regimen, called time-restricted eating, is a variant of intermittent fasting — a practice growing in popularity. To lose weight or improve health, those fasting intermittently don’t eat — or follow a spartan diet that mimics fasting — for a day or more every week or month.

