Tis the season to 'lose' God

Christmas shopping is hazardous for men's health, according to Dr. David Lewis, a British psychologist. In a study of male and female shoppers, he found that Christmas shopping has an elevating effect on men's blood pressure.

Interestingly, the same study revealed that women's blood pressure went largely unaffected, with only one in four women experiencing a slight increase while they shopped.

So generally speaking, what is stressful for a man isn't stressful for a woman. But there's another thing that I think can easily happen at this time of year. We can be so busy celebrating the birth of Christ that we forget about Christ himself.

I can't think of a time when it's easier to lose God. And it seems as though every year, there are more people pushing back against Nativity scenes and other symbols that point to the real meaning of Christmas.

Last year, for example, a Nebraska principal instructed teachers at an elementary school not to decorate with candy canes because she said their shape represents the J in Jesus.

Christmas trees are called holiday trees.

And instead of saying "Merry Christmas," people say "Happy Holidays."

When someone tells me, "Happy Holidays," I say, "Thank you. Merry Christmas to you." But maybe we should take it a step further and say, "Merry birth-of-the-Lord-and-Savior-Jesus Christ Day."

Let's get the focus back to where it ought to be, because it's possible in this season to lose God. Now technically, we can't lose God. But we can lose sight of God.

Even Mary and Joseph were once so busy that they lost Jesus. In fact, they returned home not knowing where he was.

This happened when Jesus, at age 12, went with Mary and Joseph to Jerusalem to celebrate the Passover. It was a great time of festivity, family and worship. And when they went to the Temple, somehow they lost sight of him.

Then they went home without realizing they left him behind.

In those days the men and women traveled separately. Joseph would have assumed that Jesus was with Mary, and Mary would have assumed that Jesus was with Joseph or one of the relatives.

But when they got home they discovered they didn't have Jesus. Now, if you've ever lost sight of a child, you've experienced that feeling of terror. Mary and Joseph went back to Jerusalem and frantically searched for him.

Of course, you would think that Jesus would be very easy to find, because whenever we see him depicted in religious art, he usually has a halo.

But Jesus didn't glow in the dark or have a halo. He didn't stand out from the crowd necessarily. The Bible even says of him, "There was nothing beautiful or majestic about his appearance, nothing to attract us to him" (Isaiah 53:2 NLT).

When Mary and Joseph finally found Jesus, he was reasoning with the religious leaders in the Temple.

I find it interesting that Mary and Joseph traveled an entire day before they missed him. They had breakfast, lunch and dinner and never once saw his face. They had not lost their love for him. Nor did they lose their faith. But they lost him literally.

The same thing can happen to us. We can go a whole morning, afternoon, and well into the evening without a single thought of God, a single thought of Jesus, a single moment given over to prayer or opening the Scriptures. It's not really a part of the day-to-day routine.

"Well, I'm very busy," someone might say. "I have so many things going on."

But isn't it amazing how suddenly our schedules miraculously open up when we have a crisis? All of a sudden we're calling our Christian friends and saying, "Will you pray for me? I have a problem."

It's so wonderful that God doesn't treat us the way we often treat him. For instance, if you blow someone off, don't respond to their texts, and never call, you might not get a response when you reach out to them one day and ask for a favor.

I'm so thankful that God isn't that way. He always longs for fellowship with us. In fact, the essential message of Christmas is Immanuel, which means "God is with us." Yet very easily, God's only begotten son can become God's only forgotten son.

We lose Jesus when nonessentials displace essentials. When we're busy, what are the first things we usually eliminate? Well, I don't have time to read the Bible. I'm busy. I don't have time to go to church. I have to go out and do things to celebrate the birth of Christ.

Mary and Joseph lost Jesus in a sense, but they finally came to their senses and went back and found him. I'd love to know all the details of that conversation.

"Hey Mary, where's Jesus?"

"What do you mean, 'Where's Jesus?' I don't have Jesus. He's with you."

"He's not with me. He was with you."

"What? We lost Jesus? Where did we see him last?"

So they retraced their steps to find him. In the same way, when we lose sight of Jesus, we need to retrace our steps. Where did we lose him? Where did we encounter him last? Have we drifted away from that place?

Yes, we all have responsibilities. We all have things we need to do. But let's find ways to share the real message of Christmas. It's a very easy transition to go from the season to what it's really about: the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.

So let's slow down, listen to the Lord, and stay in close fellowship with him this Christmas. Don't let all the busyness of the season crowd him out of your life.

