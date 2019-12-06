Transgender activist 'shocked' gynecologists don't treat men

(FEDERALIST) Transgender Canadian and semi-professional complainer Jessica Yaniv, who is a biological male, tweeted Monday that he was “shocked” to be turned away from a gynecologist.

“So a gynaecologist office that I got referred to literally told me today that ‘we don’t serve transgender patients,’” Yaniv tweeted. “And me, being me, I’m shocked.. and confused… and hurt. Are they allowed to do that, legally? Isn’t that against the college practices?”

Yaniv gained notoriety this past year for filing a complaint with the British Colombia Human Rights Tribunal against a group of home-based estheticians who refused to wax the complainant’s male genitalia. “The people that discriminated against me are forcing their beliefs on society,” Yaniv said while representing himself before the tribunal, according to The Post Millennial.

