Trey Gowdy on Comey: 'He's lost his mind'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy criticized former FBI Director James Comey for how he ran the bureau.

Appearing on Fox News’s The Story with Martha MacCallum on Tuesday, Gowdy, now a Fox News contributor, was played a clip from Comey’s Sunday interview with Chris Wallace.

Comey addressed whether Attorney General William Barr had any credence in speculating that there were bad-faith actions during the investigation.

“[Barr] does not have a factual basis as the attorney general of the United States to be speculating that agents acted in bad faith. The facts just aren’t there. Full stop. That doesn’t make it any less consequential, any less important, but that’s an irresponsible statement,” Comey said.

