Trump announces 'unprecedented' Christmas gift to U.S. military in surprise letter

(THE BLAZE) In a Christmas letter to "the extraordinary men and women of the United States military," President Donald Trump told U.S. service personnel on Friday that he had secured for them an "unprecedented" Christmas gift: another pay raise.

"Starting January 1, 2020, each service member will see their PAY INCREASE by 3.1 percent — the largest raise for our Military in more than 10 years," Trump wrote.

"While previous administrations allowed Military pay to stagnate, my Administration has secured pay raises for our Troops in each of the past 3 years — every year of my Presidency. This is unprecedented," the president continued. "I want to thank each of you for your distinguished service this past year, and I am excited about what we will achieve working together for the American people in 2020."

