Trump ended ghoulish contract to create 'humanized mice' using aborted babies

(LIFE NEWS) This year we scored a massive win in our ongoing fight for life. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under President Trump ended an alarming contract between the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and a California university that involved using aborted babies in medical research.

In what sounds like awful science fiction, NIH had hoped to create “humanized mice” for experimentation from the tissue of aborted babies. Let me say it again: humanized mice.

At the beginning of the year, we told you that we had issued a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to discover more about this unsettling experimentation being conducted by NIH, which had contracted with University of California San Francisco (UCSF) to “obtain the body parts from unborn babies to make at least two types of ‘humanized mice.’”

