Trump gets big win in House vote on defense bill

'Merry Christmas, Mr. President'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 12, 2019 at 9:26am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- MERRY CHRISTMAS, MR. PRESIDENT: The bipartisan $738 billion defense policy bill that passed the House yesterday on a rare 377-to-48 lopsided vote gives President Trump practically everything he wanted, and nothing he didn’t.

“Wow! All of our priorities have made it into the final NDAA: Pay Raise for our Troops, Rebuilding our Military, Paid Parental Leave, Border Security, and Space Force! Congress,” Trump tweeted after the vote. “Don’t delay this anymore! I will sign this historic defense legislation immediately!”

The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act now goes to the Senate, with a vote expected by early next week.

EVERYONE CLAIMS A WIN: The compromise bill is more than 4,000 pages long, and contains 1,249 individual provisions, a veritable Christmas tree of gifts that unleashed a snowstorm of press releases from members of Congress lauding the benefits accruing their particular districts.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







