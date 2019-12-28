Trump picks Miami megachurch with pastor who speaks in tongues for evangelicals event

(MIAMI HERALD) An Apostolic megachurch in a Miami suburb led by a pastor known for speaking in tongues and performing what he says are “miracles” will host President Donald Trump next week when the president is expected to issue a full-throated retort to calls from some in the Christian community for his removal from office.

The Trump campaign announced Friday — a week after a prominent Christian magazine called for his ouster— that the president’s planned Jan. 3 Evangelicals for Trump rollout will take place at King Jesus International Ministry.

The West Kendall church is believed to be one of the largest Hispanic congregations in the country and regularly draws thousands to its dramatic services. Led in English and Spanish by founder Guillermo Maldonado — who goes by the title of apostle — it is the flagship of a chain of 10 affiliated campuses from Chicago to Homestead and has its own broadcasting network, university and an outdoor pool for full-immersion baptisms.Guillermo_Maldonado

