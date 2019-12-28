Trump shares post-Christmas tweet heralding him as 'heaven sent'

(WASHINGTON TIMES) President Trump shared a social media posting Friday, two days after Christmas, that described himself as being “heaven sent.”

Mr. Trump’s accounts on Twitter and Instagram shared a nearly two-year-old internet post consisting of laudatory praise for his presidency and a meme of Jesus Christ.

“There’s so much to be thankful for regarding our POTUS Trump,” Twitter user @DaveSchreiber3 wrote in the January 2018 tweet shared by the president this week.

